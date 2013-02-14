Argentina's Banco Macro reports bigger net profit in 2012

BRIEF-Aveo announces pricing of $15 mln public offering of common stock
* Aveo announces pricing of $15.0 million public offering of common stock
BUENOS AIRES Feb 14 Banco Macro , one of Argentina's largest private banks, reported a net profit of 1.49 billion pesos ($304 million) in full-year 2012, up from the 1.18 billion peso profit reported in 2011, the company told the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange on Thursday.
That would amount to a fourth-quarter net profit of 426 million pesos. A Reuters poll of five analysts had put the company's quarterly net profit at a median of 390 million pesos, with estimates ranging from 375 million to 435 million pesos.
* Amazon Web Services - announced Amazon connect, a self-service, cloud-based contact center service
* Penn National Gaming enters into definitive agreement to acquire operations of Bally’S Casino Tunica and Resorts Casino Tunica for pre-synergy purchase multiple of 3.7x