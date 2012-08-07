版本:
Argentina's Banco Macro net profit rises in first half

BUENOS AIRES Aug 7 Banco Macro , one of Argentina's largest private banks, reported a first-half net profit of 655.9 million pesos ($145 million), compared with the 515.5 million pesos reported a year earlier, the company informed the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The company reported a net profit of 323.8 million pesos in the first quarter. If that number remained unchanged, the second-quarter net would total 332.1 million pesos, above the median forecast of 272.5 million pesos given in a Reuters poll.

