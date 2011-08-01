China's ICBC to buy Standard Bank Argentina-report

* ICBC to buy Standard for $700 mln-$800 mln - report

* Standard Bank source says no knowledge of deal

BUENOS AIRES Aug 1 Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd, the world's biggest lender by market value, is close to buying the Argentine branch of Standard Bank for up to $800 million, local daily La Nacion reported on Monday.

A delegation from Beijing-based ICBC (1398.HK) (601398.SS) will arrive to Buenos Aires on Monday to close the purchase, which is set to be between $700 million and $800 million, La Nacion said, citing unnamed sources close to the deal. For more see: [ID:nN17207135].

Officials at Johannesburg-based Standard Bank (SBKJ.J) in Argentina could not immediately be reached for a comment.

ICBC has a 20 percent stake in Standard Bank, Africa's top bank by assets, which arrived in Argentina in 2006 after it acquired the local unit of BankBoston. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Guido Nejamkis; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)