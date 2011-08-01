UPDATE 1-China's ICBC to buy Standard Bank Argentina-report

* ICBC to buy Standard for $700 mln-$800 mln - report

* Standard Bank spokesman declines to comment (Adds no comment from Standard Bank spokesman)

BUENOS AIRES Aug 1 Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd, the world's biggest lender by market value, is close to buying the Argentine branch of South Africa's Standard Bank for up to $800 million, local daily La Nacion reported on Monday.

A delegation from Beijing-based ICBC (1398.HK) (601398.SS) will arrive to Buenos Aires on Monday to close the purchase, which is set to be between $700 million and $800 million, La Nacion said, citing unnamed sources close to the deal. For more see: [ID:nN17207135].

A Standard Bank (SBKJ.J) spokesman in South Africa declined to comment, and no one was immediately reachable at the bank's offices in Buenos Aires.

ICBC has a 20 percent stake in Standard Bank, Africa's top bank by assets, which arrived in Argentina in 2006 after it acquired the local unit of BankBoston. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Guido Nejamkis; Additional reporting by David Dolan in Johannesburg; Editing by Maureen Bavdek and Gerald E. McCormick)