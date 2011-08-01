UPDATE 1-China's ICBC to buy Standard Bank Argentina-report

* ICBC to buy Standard for $700 mln-$800 mln - report
* Standard Bank spokesman declines to comment
BUENOS AIRES Aug 1 Industrial & Commercial
Bank of China Ltd, the world's biggest lender by market value,
is close to buying the Argentine branch of South Africa's
Standard Bank for up to $800 million, local daily La Nacion
reported on Monday.
A delegation from Beijing-based ICBC (1398.HK) (601398.SS)
will arrive to Buenos Aires on Monday to close the purchase,
which is set to be between $700 million and $800 million, La
Nacion said, citing unnamed sources close to the deal. For more
see: [ID:nN17207135].
A Standard Bank (SBKJ.J) spokesman in South Africa
declined to comment, and no one was immediately reachable at
the bank's offices in Buenos Aires.
ICBC has a 20 percent stake in Standard Bank, Africa's top
bank by assets, which arrived in Argentina in 2006 after it
acquired the local unit of BankBoston.
(Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Guido Nejamkis; Additional
reporting by David Dolan in Johannesburg; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek and Gerald E. McCormick)