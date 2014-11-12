Two-days strike closes Argentine banks to the public

BUENOS AIRES Nov 12 Argentine bank workers
demanding a reduction in income taxes began a two-day strike on
Wednesday, the head of their biggest union said, closing the
doors to the public while planning to continue back-room
operations.
Inflation in Latin America's No. 3 economy is seen hitting
40 percent in 2014, according to private estimates. That is
almost double the government's forecast, and labor unions across
different industries say wages are rising far more slowly than
prices.
"Congress refuses to consider tax reform," said Sergio
Palazzo, secretary general of the "La Bancaria" union. "Banks
with extraordinary profits refuse to compensate us. All we can
do is defend the purchasing power of wages."
Financial traders said they expected reduced volumes in the
currency, debt and stock markets during the labor action.
The union is also demanding an increase in the previously
agreed-upon year-end bonus meant to compensate for prices rises,
saying inflation is running higher than forecast.
Analysts say private companies are likely to find it harder
than in previous years to meet workers' pay demands as the
country grapples with recession in the wake of another debt
default.
Wednesday's strike is the fifth carried out by the Bancaria
union since late May.
