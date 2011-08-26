UPDATE 1-Moody's cut outlook for Argentine banks to negative

SINGAPORE Aug 26 * Moody's revises
sector outlook to negative from stable
* Central bank, industry defend health of banking system
(Adds quote, details, reaction)
BUENOS AIRES Aug 25 Moody's ratings agency
lowered its outlook for Argentina's banking sector to "negative"
from "stable" on Thursday, drawing criticism from the industry
and central bank.
Moody's said banks in Latin America's No. 3 economy were
increasingly reliant on "unsustainable" government policies,
citing high inflation and negative interest rates.
It warned of a "growing vulnerability to political and event
risks that could affect banks' asset allocation, profitability
and capitalization."
Private economists estimate inflation is running at more
than 20 percent, about twice the official rate. They say that is
fueling consumer spending as Argentines opt to spend rather than
save.
Central Bank President Mercedes Marco del Pont defended the
health of the country's banks, telling the state news agency the
banking system was operating "at historic levels in terms of
liquidity, solvency and default rates."
"The irresponsibility and lack of professionalism of these
ratings agencies continues to surprise me," the Telam news
agency quoted her as saying.
The private ADEBA banking association also criticized the
rating's agency outlook revision, saying the assessment had a
"subjective and political basis, instead of objective and
technical arguments."
Leading Argentine banks include Banco Galicia
and Banco Macro .
