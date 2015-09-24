Argentine judge lifts order against Barrick Gold's Veladero mine

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 24 An Argentine judge on
Thursday lifted his order forbidding Barrick Gold Corp's
from pumping cyanide solution for the leaching process
in its Veladero mine, saying a leak had not contaminated water
in the surrounding area.
Barrick had said that the Sept. 13 leak, due to a faulty
valve, was detected almost immediately and that there had been
no contamination of nearby rivers.
Throughout the suspension, the miner had been able to use
cyanide solution already pumped into the leaching system,
meaning production was not impacted.
"The water did not contain cyanide or other contaminating
metals, so I decided to lift the cautionary measure," Judge
Pablo Oritja, in the western San Juan province where the
open-pit mine is located, told television channel TN.
He added, however, that a special committee would spend 30
days investigating if there was any contamination in the region
in order to reassure the local population.
The Veladero mine produced 722,000 ounces of gold last year
and is forecast contribute about 10 percent of Barrick's 2015
gold output, according to RBS Capital.
(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing
by Leslie Adler)