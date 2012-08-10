版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 10日 星期五 22:04 BJT

Argentina raises tax on biodiesel exports to 32 pct

BUENOS AIRES Aug 10 Argentina is raising its tax on biodiesel exports to 32 percent from 20 percent previously, according to a government decree published in the official gazette on Friday.

The South American country is the world's biggest exporter of biodiesel, made from soybean oil. It is also the top global supplier of soyoil and soymeal.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐