Argentina launches US$7bn two-part bond

By Paul Kilby
    NEW YORK, Jan 19 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on
the new US$7bn bond offering from Argentina, expected to price
later on Thursday:
 SIZE       MATURITY   IPTs          GUIDANCE       LAUNCH
 US$3.25bn  5-year     high 5% area  5.625%-5.75%   5.625%
 US$3.75bn  10-year    low 7% area   6.875%-7.00%   7.00%
 Bookrunners: BBVA, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and
Santander

 (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
