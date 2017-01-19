Argentina launches US$7bn two-part bond

By Paul Kilby NEW YORK, Jan 19 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new US$7bn bond offering from Argentina, expected to price later on Thursday: SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE LAUNCH US$3.25bn 5-year high 5% area 5.625%-5.75% 5.625% US$3.75bn 10-year low 7% area 6.875%-7.00% 7.00% Bookrunners: BBVA, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)