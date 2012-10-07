Argentina's Chaco province says paid dollar bonds in pesos

* Payment of dollar debt in local currency may set precedent
* Province cites central bank crackdown on dollar buying
* Argentina restricts dollar access to slow capital flight
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 7 Argentina's Chaco province
made a dollar-denominated bond interest payment in local pesos
last week due to the country's policy of limiting access to
greenbacks, the province said over the weekend.
The payment of about $260,000 in pesos rather than U.S.
dollars surprised the local capital markets, and may set a
precedent for other borrowers in the South American country to
pay dollar-denominated debt in local currency.
"Compliance in a timely manner of the obligation was carried
out in accordance with existing foreign exchange regulations
established by the Central Bank of Argentina," said the northern
province.
The bank has cracked down on access to dollars this year in
a bid to halt capital flight as the local currency depreciates
against the dollar.
The Chaco dollar-denominated bonds were issued in 2006 and
come due in 2015 and 2023.
Argentina is a major world grains supplier and rising soy,
corn and wheat prices have helped it recover from a severe
2001-2002 financial crisis punctuated by a massive sovereign
debt default.
The economy has cooled this year due to sluggish global
growth, high inflation, reduced grains output caused by a
December-January drought, and investment confidence hurt by the
de facto ban on dollar buying.