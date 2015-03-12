Citigroup cannot process some Argentina bond payments-US judge

NEW YORK, March 12 A federal judge on Thursday
said Citigroup Inc cannot process interest payments by
Argentina on some bonds issued under that country's law, a
defeat for the cash-strapped nation as it tries to reenter
international debt markets.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan said letting
Citigroup process the payments on so-called dollar-denominated
exchange bonds would violate a requirement that Argentina treat
bondholders equally.
Griesa's decision upheld his order last July 28 that blocked
Citigroup from making the payments. Citigroup had contended that
not making the payments could jeopardize its banking license in
Argentina.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)