UPDATE 5-Argentina dealt setback by U.S. judge over Citigroup bond payments

(Adds Citigroup statement and planned appeal)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, March 12 A federal judge on Thursday
said Citigroup Inc cannot process interest payments by
Argentina on some bonds issued under that country's law, a
defeat for the cash-strapped nation as it attempts to re-enter
international debt markets.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan said letting
Citigroup process the payments on so-called dollar-denominated
exchange bonds would violate a requirement that Argentina treat
bondholders equally.
Griesa's decision upheld his order on July 28 that blocked
Citigroup from making the payments on an estimated $2.3 billion
of bonds.
"This is a major blow," said Ignacio Labaqui, an analyst for
Medley Global Advisors in New York.
Citigroup asked Griesa on Thursday night not to enforce his
decision while it appeals, warning of "catastrophic
consequences" for its Citibank unit if it fails to process a
$3.7 million payment scheduled for March 31.
Karen Wagner, a lawyer for Citigroup, said in a court filing
that failure would result in "immediate and irreparable injury"
to the bank, "including the possible loss of its valuable
Argentine banking license."
Argentina's economy ministry declined immediate comment.
Jonathan Blackman, a New York lawyer representing Argentina,
said the country is disappointed and will pursue its own
appellate remedies.
Griesa's decision is the latest setback for Argentina in a
long-running battle stemming from the country's roughly $100
billion sovereign debt default in 2001.
Argentina subsequently restructured its bonds in 2005 and
2010, swapping existing bonds for new bonds worth less than
one-third as much.
But a group of bondholders known as "holdouts," including
billionaire Paul Singer's Elliott Management LP hedge fund and
its NML Capital affiliate, as well as the Aurelius Capital
Management hedge fund, refused to accept the terms, and demanded
to be paid in full.
Argentine's dollar-denominated bonds gave up early gains
after the decision, and were down by roughly 1
percent to 4 percent in late trading, Reuters data show.
UNAPPEALING OPTIONS
Griesa has ruled that the holdouts must be paid before
Argentina makes payments on the restructured bonds.
Argentina refused, and defaulted last July after rejecting
Griesa's order that it pay $1.33 billion plus interest to the
holdouts.
Citigroup has portrayed itself as being in a legal no man's
land, forced to choose between processing payments in defiance
of Griesa's order, or not processing payments and putting its
ability to do business in Argentina at risk.
Griesa acknowledged the predicament, saying "neither option
is appealing," but said it was the result of Argentina's having
"refused to observe the judgments of the court to whose
jurisdiction it acceded."
An NML spokesman said the decision shows that "any" third
party," not just Citigroup, is forbidden from helping Argentina
circumvent Griesa's injunction by processing payments.
"Argentina should discontinue its defiance of courts and
negotiate a resolution to this dispute," the spokesman said.
An Aurelius spokesman declined to comment.
Griesa said "the vast majority" of exchange bonds governed
by Argentine law qualified as "external" indebtedness,
triggering the equal treatment requirement. Last year he allowed
the processing of three payments on the bonds.
The judge again urged that Argentina work with
court-appointed mediator Daniel Pollack to end its disputes with
the holdouts. Pollack declined immediate comment.
Blackman, the Argentina lawyer, said the result of Griesa's
decision is to expand injunctions that have "made it more
difficult to reach a resolution."
VULTURES
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez has long criticized
the holdouts as "vultures."
She is barred from seeking a third term, and the leading
candidates to succeed her in December may choose a more
conciliatory approach.
"There is a lot of hope that economic policy will change,
but that's going to be a long-term process," said Roberto
Drimer, an analyst at Buenos Aires-based consultancy VatNet.
David Rees, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics
Ltd in London, this month said processing the payments could
have enabled Argentina to resume servicing some debt, and
perhaps issue new dollar-denominated debt outside the United
States.
Argentina tried in February to sell $2 billion of
dollar-denominated bonds through Deutsche Bank AG and
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
It scrapped that plan after Griesa demanded that the banks
turn over documents related to the proposed sale, which had been
the subject of a subpoena.
The case is NML Capital Ltd v. Argentina, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-06978.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by Hugh Bronstein, David Ingram, Richard Lough, Sarah
Marsh, Hernan Nessi and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Bernadette
Baum, Richard Chang and Diane Craft)