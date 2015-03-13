版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 14日 星期六 01:29 BJT

Argentina says to be inflexible with banks despite U.S. court ruling

BUENOS AIRES, March 13 Argentina said on Friday it will demand that banks operating in the country abide by local law despite a U.S. court ruling the day before that banned Citigroup Inc from processing interest payments by the government on its local law bonds. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard Chang)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐