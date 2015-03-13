Argentina says to be inflexible with banks despite U.S. court ruling

BRIEF-Vanguard Group's former CEO Bogle on CNBC says indexing can grow more
* Vanguard Group's former CEO Bogle on CNBC says indexing can grow more
BUENOS AIRES, March 13 Argentina said on Friday it will demand that banks operating in the country abide by local law despite a U.S. court ruling the day before that banned Citigroup Inc from processing interest payments by the government on its local law bonds. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Vanguard Group's former CEO Bogle on CNBC says indexing can grow more
May 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1450 GMT on Monday:
* Goldman Sachs plans to promote Gregg Lemkau and financing exec Marc Nachmann to join John Waldron as co-heads of investment banking unit- WSJ, citing sources Source http://on.wsj.com/2pr69XC