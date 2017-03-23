版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 24日 星期五 03:52 BJT

Argentina says demand for swiss franc bonds exceeded amount sold

BUENOS AIRES, March 23 Argentina's Finance Minister Luis Caputo said demand for swiss franc bonds had exceeded the 400 million Swiss francs ($402.94 million) it sold on Thursday.

He said a return to the bond market in currencies other than dollars would depend on the recommendation of banks. ($1 = 0.9927 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; editing by Diane Craft)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐