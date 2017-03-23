Argentina says demand for swiss franc bonds exceeded amount sold

BRIEF-Lifewatch says AEVIS VICTORIA accepts BioTelemetry's revised offer
* AEVIS VICTORIA SA ACCEPTS BIOTELEMETRY'S REVISED OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BUENOS AIRES, March 23 Argentina's Finance Minister Luis Caputo said demand for swiss franc bonds had exceeded the 400 million Swiss francs ($402.94 million) it sold on Thursday.
He said a return to the bond market in currencies other than dollars would depend on the recommendation of banks. ($1 = 0.9927 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; editing by Diane Craft)
* AEVIS VICTORIA SA ACCEPTS BIOTELEMETRY'S REVISED OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Glencore dips, makes approach to Bunge (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* Day clinics developed in South Africa (Adds CEO, CFO comment, growth plans)