Argentina says demand for swiss franc bonds exceeded amount sold

BUENOS AIRES, March 23 Argentina's Finance Minister Luis Caputo said demand for swiss franc bonds had exceeded the 400 million Swiss francs ($402.94 million) it sold on Thursday.

He said a return to the bond market in currencies other than dollars would depend on the recommendation of banks. ($1 = 0.9927 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; editing by Diane Craft)