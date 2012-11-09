U.S. judge warns Argentina to comply with bondholder court order

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 9 A U.S. judge on Friday warned
Argentina that it must comply with a recent ruling requiring it
to pay bondholders who did not participate in two of the
country's major debt restructurings.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan said that
Argentina must not seek to avoid making payments to the holdout
bondholders in accordance with a ruling from the 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals on Oct. 26.
"If, and I emphasize if, there is any thought on the part of
the Republic to defy and evade the current ruling, then that
thought should be seriously reconsidered and set aside," Griesa
said Friday.
Griesa's comments came in response to press accounts
following the 2nd Circuit ruling quoting Argentina President
Cristina Kirchner as saying the country would not pay "one
dollar to the 'vulture funds'."
The holdout bondholders include including Elliott Management
Corp affiliate NML Capital Ltd and the Aurelius Capital
Management funds, which owned $1.4 billion of defaulted debt.
Griesa also said he would move to quickly resolve questions
of how the payments will be made by Dec. 2. Argentina is due to
make the first of three payments of more than $3 billion to
bondholders on that date.
The case is NML Capital Ltd et al v. Argentina, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-06978.