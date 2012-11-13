版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 14日 星期三

Argentina seeks U.S. appeals court rehearing on debt ruling

Nov 13 Argentina on Tuesday filed a petition for a rehearing with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit over a debt ruling that would force the country to pay holdout creditors owning bonds in default since 2002.

The court filing said Argentina is seeking a rehearing with the three-judge panel that ruled in favor of the holdouts last month as well as with the entire Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

