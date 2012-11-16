Argentina to argue debt repayments immune to U.S. law

METALS-Copper steady as attention shifts to Trump speech
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
BUENOS AIRES Nov 16 Argentina's government will tell a U.S. court on Friday that sovereign debt repayments are "immune" to U.S. law because they are made outside the United States, the state news agency reported on Friday.
The Telam report added that Bank of New York Mellon, the South American country's payment agent, would also contest a court decision that found Argentina had discriminated against so-called holdout creditors who have refused to participate in two swaps of defaulted debt.
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose and the dollar gained on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will speak about infrastructure spending in an address to Congress later in the day.
SYDNEY, Feb 28 London copper was steady on Tuesday as investors looked towards a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for more clarity on his economic policy, while persistent concerns over supply from large mines in Chile and Indonesia continued to buoy prices.