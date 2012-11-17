UPDATE 4-Argentina to argue debt repayments immune to U.S. law

* Gov't says debt repayments made outside United States
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, Nov 16 Argentina's
government will tell a U.S. judge on Friday that sovereign debt
repayments made outside the United States are immune to U.S. law
and seizures by holdout bondholders, the South American
country's state news agency reported.
Argentina is fighting an October ruling by a U.S. federal
appeals court that would force the government to pay holdout
creditors holding bonds that have been in default since 2002. It
is due to present papers by midnight.
The U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in New York last month
ruled that Argentina discriminated against bondholders who
refused to take part in two debt restructurings as the nation
tried to recover from a $100 billion default a decade ago.
The ruling sparked fears that U.S. courts could ultimately
inhibit debt payments to creditors who accepted terms of the
restructuring, out of consideration for investors who rejected
Argentina's terms at the time.
This would trigger a technical default.
The appeals court, however, referred the case back to the
U.S. District Court to address the technical questions of just
how debt payments would be calculated and how to treat the
involvement of third-party banks such as Bank of New York
Mellon, which act as transfer agents for money owed to exchange
bondholders.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez said recently her
country will not pay "one dollar to the vulture funds," her term
for the holdout investors who buy distressed or defaulted debt
and then sue in international courts to get paid in full.
Fernandez has vowed to keep making payments to other creditors.
State news agency Telam said the government would argue that
the repayments were "immune to U.S. law" because "the payment of
creditors is conducted outside that country."
"When the money arrives in New York, it already belongs to
the creditors, not to Argentina," it quoted an unnamed official
source as saying.
Argentine bonds closed up 1 percent on average in
over-the-counter trading in Buenos Aires on Friday, after
accumulating a loss of 4.1 percent in the previous three
sessions.
"The move by Argentina put a floor under debt prices,
because if it works it could create a buying opportunity," said
Ruben Pascuali, a trader at local brokerage Mayoral Bursatil.
TELL US WHAT TO DO
Bank of New York Mellon, which transfers funds from
the Argentine government to the country's bond holders, argued
in a brief filed late on Friday to U.S. District Court Judge
Thomas Griesa that it is not an agent of the Argentine
government and maintains an "at arm's length" relationship.
The bank said its "duty of loyalty runs to the Exchange
holders," that is, to enforce the rights of investors who
exchanged their bonds in 2005 and 2010.
"Punishing an innocent third party to try to obtain
compliance from an enjoined party goes beyond any legitimate
purpose for contempt," BNY Mellon said.
The bank said it could be put between a rock and a hard
place if Griesa rules they are to make payments to all parties
but are prohibited because Argentina doesn't transfer any money
through it.
"BNY Mellon will face a potential conflict between its
obligations to Exchange Holders under the Indenture and its
obligations to the Court," the bank argued.
In that case, the bank said, it needs guidance from the
court on what its duties and responsibilities would be.
Ultimately, the bank wants the lower court's order from
Griesa, which currently has all payments halted, to remain in
place until the full appeals process has run its course.
That means after Griesa addresses the two technical
questions set by the appeals court, BNY Mellon wants him to keep
the payments frozen until the 2nd Circuit reviews and rules on
his logic.
The deadline for parties to present their positions to
Griesa is Friday at 11:59 p.m. EST (0459 GMT, Saturday). The
judge is expected to make a speedy response given Argentina is
due to start making $3.3 billion worth of payments to exchange
bondholders starting Dec. 2. Griesa's ruling will automatically
return to the appeals court for review.
In a court filing this week, Elliott Management Corp's NML
Capital Ltd and two Aurelius Capital Management funds urged
Griesa to lift his Feb. 23 stay on payments pending appeal.
October's ruling by the appeals court largely upheld
injunctions issued in February by Griesa in favor of the
holdouts, which own roughly $1.4 billion of defaulted debt.
The holdouts warned in their argument to Griesa that terms
of the swapped Argentine bonds may allow the country to
circumvent the United States by using subsidiaries in London and
Luxembourg to make debt payments.
VESTED INTERESTS
Weighing in on the arguments before the deadline were other
transfer agents, holdout investors and exchange bond holders.
The Clearing House Association, a banking association and
payments company, sent a letter directly to Griesa explaining
that any order should not apply to beneficiary's banks,
funds-transfer systems or other parties in a funds transfer.
The letter was obtained from a source with direct knowledge
of the case. It argued the ruling would cause "disruption of
payment systems and delays in processing legitimate payments"
made by Argentine entities that have nothing to do with the
case.
Law firm Duane Morris, representing roughly 100 mainly
Italian holdout investors with approximately $165 million in
principal and pre-judgement interest, sided with NML.
"Despite its proclaimed ability to pay, Argentina has
steadfastly refused to make payments that are due under the
defaulted bonds - even to the individuals who are not
"vultures," Anthony Costantini, a lawyer with Duane Morris wrote
in a brief to Griesa on Friday.
On the other side are bond holders who participated in the
exchanges who urged that NML not be allowed to collect on its
judgments.
Fintech Advisory Inc, a New York investment management firm
that gave up $698.9 million of the $1.052 billion it was owed by
Argentina during the two debt swaps, argued if the judge sided
with the holdout bondholders, Argentina would be in breach of
contracts with exchange bondholders like itself.
"There is no basis for any order to cause such a result,"
Fintech's lawyers wrote.