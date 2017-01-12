版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 12日 星期四 21:29 BJT

CORRECTED-Argentina mandates banks for upcoming US dollar bond sale

(CORRECTS day of mandate announcement to Wednesday)

By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (IFR) - Argentina has selected six banks to act as leads on upcoming US dollar bond sale, the country's ministry of finance announced on Wednesday.

Santander, BBVA, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan have been mandated on the trade.

The size of the dollar deal is expected to be about US$5bn given that the government is also exploring other financing options, the ministry said. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐