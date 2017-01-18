版本:
2017年 1月 18日

Argentina announces five and 10-year USD bond

By Paul Kilby
    NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on
the new bond offering from Argentina, expected to price as soon
as Thursday:
 SIZE   MATURITY   IPTs
 TBD    5 yr       high 5%
 TBD    10 yr      low 7%
 Bookrunners: BBVA, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and
Santander.

 (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
