Banks pin hopes on Argentina bond surge

NEW YORK, March 4 (IFR) - Bankers struggling to make a
living in a waning Latin American primary market are counting on
a surge of bond issuance from Argentina after the country cut a
historic deal with principal holdouts this week.
Argentina has turned into the new stomping ground for DCM
bankers scouring the region for business as the country emerges
from a near 15-year isolation brought on by its 2001 default.
This week's agreement between the South American country and
Elliott Management - a key driver behind Argentina's legal
battle with so-called holdout investors - effectively marks an
end to the bitter debt dispute and paves the way for the
sovereign's first bond in 15 years.
Barring any objections from Congress, the republic is now
likely to issue up to US$15bn of bonds starting as soon as April
in an effort to pay litigant investors.
A deal this size would make it the largest bond offering
ever from an emerging markets borrower, putting it ahead
Brazilian oil firm Petrobras' US$11bn in 2013, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
More Argentina supply is likely to follow as the government
seeks tens of billions of dollars to plug the country's growing
fiscal gap.
A string of provinces are also preparing international bond
sales led by Buenos Aires, which has already kicked off European
and US roadshows through Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan.
Also lining up are corporates such as real-estate firm IRSA,
oil company YPF and perhaps utility Pampa Energia, as it seeks
to fund the acquisition of a stake in Petrobras Brazil.
MUSIC TO THE EARS
All this is music to the ears of bankers toiling to generate
mandates in a region where dollar funding has lost its allure
amid FX volatility, slower growth and a deepening political and
economic crisis in Brazil.
In some ways, Argentina will be returning to a market
similar to the one it last tapped in 2001, when total primary
bond volumes for the year reached just US$40bn.
After enjoying a Latin American bond bonanza that saw yearly
volumes peak at US$138.75bn in 2014, bankers are now having to
accustom themselves to slimmer pickings.
Deal flow plummeted to US$70bn last year and DCM executives
hold out little hope for a rebound - at least in the near term.
"This is the worst I have seen it since 1998 - much worse
than 2008," said a veteran DCM banker. "We have a pipeline but
it isn't nearly what it was last year. The only thing that is
vastly different from before is Argentina."
DCM activity in Argentina - which was once a major fee
generator - may help bolster shrinking bond fee wallets which,
according to Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting, fell to
US$252.21m last year from US$676.39m in 2014, and stand at just
US$25.10m so far this year.
It remains to be seen whether Argentina can fill even a
portion of the gap left over from Brazil, where cross-border
bond sales have ground to a halt. But this hasn't stopped
bankers from trying.
POLE POSITION
BBVA, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and UBS
reportedly extended a US$5bn bridge loan to help the new
administration of President Mauricio Macri bolster dwindling
reserves earlier this year, putting them in pole position for
future sovereign mandates.
The move underscores the importance of Argentina for certain
financial institutions, even as many of them beat a broader
retreat from the region.
Citigroup plans to sell its retail business in Argentina,
but participation in the loan may indicate a willingness to mend
fences with the new government after its spat with the previous
administration over processing interest payments.
Deutsche Bank, meanwhile, has also seen value in dedicating
resources to capital markets transactions in Argentina, despite
recently closing down operations there and in other Latin
American countries.
It was Deutsche, along with JP Morgan, that tried to carry
out a US$2bn bond deal for Argentina in early 2015 but backed
away from the legal risks after Elliott Management protested
against the move in US courts.
Times have changed, however, as Macri's new government rolls
back the left-wing policies of the previous administration and
normalizes relations with the international investment
community.
Former employees of both Deutsche and JP Morgan now hold key
posts in the new administration, including Finance Minister
Alfonso Prat-Gay, Secretary of Finance Luis Caputo and
Undersecretary of Finance Santiago Bausili.
FEE FEVER
Clinching mandates on sovereign and other deals in Argentina
could make a large dent in the P&L statements of LatAm DCM
departments this year.
A US$15bn transaction from the sovereign would quickly
double the US$15.4bn in new supply seen from Latin American
borrowers in the year to-date, and propel lead banks to the top
of the league tables.
"(The sovereign deal) is pretty important," said a syndicate
banker. "It gives big league table credit and there are
obviously fees."
The large sum alone should mean a big payout for banks
involved, though questions remain over the size of fees to be
charged to a junk-rated sovereign long absent from the markets.
"I don't think it will be in the single digits," said a DCM
banker. "They have to pay if they want to get the job done. It
is not a matter of showing up and putting a 1bp-2bp fee on it."
The region's more sophisticated public credit departments,
such as in Colombia and Mexico, have been content to pay
anywhere between 14bp and 25bp on recent dollar and euro
transactions, and Argentina is expected to be no different.
Even at the low end of that range, the payout on an up to
US$15bn bond offering should be more satisfactory even when
shared among competitors.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by Matthew Davies)