Argentina on road next week for first int'l bond in 15 years

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
NEW YORK, April 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Argentina is set to begin a global roadshow next week for its first bond deal in 15 years, according to lead bankers on Thursday.
The country has hired Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan and Santander to arrange meetings in London, New York, Boston and Washington. (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.