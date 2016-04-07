版本:
Argentina on road next week for first int'l bond in 15 years

NEW YORK, April 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Argentina is set to begin a global roadshow next week for its first bond deal in 15 years, according to lead bankers on Thursday.

The country has hired Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan and Santander to arrange meetings in London, New York, Boston and Washington. (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

