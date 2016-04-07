UPDATE 1-After 15 years, Argentina set for bond market return

(UPDATES throughout)
By Joy Wiltermuth
NEW YORK, April 7 (IFR) - Argentina will begin meeting
investors Monday as it returns to the international bond market
for the first time in 15 years and closes the book on a long and
bitter battle with its creditors.
A market pariah since a US$100bn default in 2001, Argentina
has made peace with litigant investors under the administration
of new President Mauricio Macri, who took office in December.
Now it will hold a five-day roadshow in the UK and the US as
it preps a new bond expected to raise US$12bn - or more - to
help pay off holdouts who had rejected a debt restructuring.
Finance Secretary Luis Caputo and Undersecretary Santiago
Bausili will each lead teams meeting with investors in London,
Boston, New York, Washington and Los Angeles.
Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander are arranging
the meetings, but few other details were immediately available.
"The dealers on it are keeping it hush-hush until they are
ready to come to market," said Sean Newman, a senior portfolio
manager at Invesco Fixed Income.
One of the lead banks told IFR that investors had not yet
been given any information about the ultimate size of the deal
or the potential currencies of issuance.
At US$12bn, the transaction would be the largest ever from
an emerging markets borrower, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"It does mean something really huge for Argentina," said
Bianca Taylor, a senior sovereign emerging markets analyst at
investment management firm Loomis, Sayles & Company.
"They are back in the game with the curing of this
longstanding issue with the holdouts, and they once again have
access to the foreign capital markets."
One trader in New York said he had heard yields whispered in
the 7.5% range, but said 8.5% on a 10-year bond was a more
feasible target given the current climate.
But Taylor said a useful comparable would be a Brazil
10-year currently trading at 6.13%.
"The talk of 7.5% seems rich for a country still in a
balance-of-payments crisis and just coming out of default."
NEW BEGINNING
NML Capital, a unit of Paul Singer's Elliott Management, and
Aurelius Capital led a decade-long US court fight that rejected
the debt restructuring and demanded a far larger payout.
The administration of previous president Cristina Fernandez
de Kirchner vowed never to pay, and the standoff kept the
country locked out of the international debt markets for years.
But the election of the pro-business Macri changed all that,
and the new president made reaching a deal with the holdouts a
top priority of his nascent administration.
Argentina reached the agreement in March and now has until
April 14 to pay US$4.65bn to the main investors that were
fighting the sovereign, though that deadline could be extended.
But the country has also reached other agreements with
different investors, and will need even more cash to pay those
bondholders.
In addition, after being unable to raise debt abroad for so
long, Argentina might well come to market with a debt sale
larger than US$12bn in order to replenish its coffers and plug
at least some of its fiscal deficit.
(Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth and the IFR team; Writing by Marc
Carnegie; Editing by Jack Doran)