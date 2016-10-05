Books on Argentina's two-part bond sale reach 7.5bn: source

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, Oct 5 (IFR) - Books on a two-part euro-denominated bond sale from Argentina have swelled to 7.5bn in size ahead of pricing on Wednesday, a source told IFR.
The deal, the country's first euro trade in 15 years, comprises five and 10-year tranches with guidance set at 4.375% area and 5.5% area, respectively.
BBVA, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse are acting as leads on the RegS transaction. Ratings are B3/B- by Moody's and S&P. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: