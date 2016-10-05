Argentina tightens guidance on two-part euro bond

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, Oct 5 (IFR) - Argentina has revised guidance tighter on a two-part euro-denominated bond sale after generating a 7.5bn-plus order book, a source told IFR on Wednesday.
The sovereign is now offering guidance of 4.125% (+/- 1/8) on a five-year bond and 5.25% (+1/8) on a 10-year tranche, with leads telling investors that the deal will price within that range.
That marks a revision from earlier guidance of 4.375% area on the five-year and 5.5% area on the 10-year. Initial price thoughts started at 4.5% area and 5.625% area respectively.
BBVA, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse are acting as leads on the RegS transaction. Argentina is rated B3 by Moody's and B- by Standard and Poor's. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: