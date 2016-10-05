Argentina launches 2.5bn two-part bond

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, Oct 5 (IFR) - Argentina launched a 2.5bn two-part bond sale at the tight end of guidance on Wednesday in what was its first euro-denominated debt issue in 15 years, a source told IFR.
The borrower has set a final yield of 4% on a 1.25bn five-year bond and a 5.125% yield on a 10-year tranche.
That is the tight end of final guidance of 4.125% area and 5.25% area (+/-1/8), respectively.
Combined books shrunk to over 6.25bn from the 7.5bn seen earlier Wednesday after the borrower revised guidance several times on the trade.
BBVA, BNP Paribas and Credit Suisse are acting as leads on the RegS transaction. Argentina is rated B3 by Moody's and B- by Standard and Poor's. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: