Argentina launches US$16.5bn four-part bond

NEW YORK, April 19 (IFR) - Argentina launched a US$16.5bn bond on Tuesday after amassing more than US$68bn of orders for its first international bond in 15 years. (Reporting by the IFR team; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

