Argentina to cap size of international bond at US$15bn: source

BRIEF-Terex Corp commences cash tender offer for up to $550 mln of its 6 pct senior notes due 2021
* Terex Corporation commences cash tender offer for up to $550 million of its 6.00% senior notes due 2021
NASSAU, April 8 (IFR) - Argentina will cap its first international bond in 15 years at US$15bn when it meets with investors next week, a source who attended a finance ministry presentation told IFR on Friday.
The sovereign is targeting maturities of five, 10 and 30 years for the bond sale, which is expected to come to market as early as April 18, the source said. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
* Terex Corporation commences cash tender offer for up to $550 million of its 6.00% senior notes due 2021
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp does not rule out discussing with partner Ternium SA an amendment of an existing shareholder accord giving them the possibility of exiting Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrugicas de Minas Gerais SA, a senior executive with the Japanese company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Solar Alliance sells interest in British Columbia Wind Projects for $1.35 million