2017年 1月 19日 星期四

Order books on Argentina bond hit US$14bn

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday, sources told IFR.

The country set initial price thoughts of high 5% on a five-year bond and low 7% on a 10-year.

Bookrunners are BBVA, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Santander. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
