Argentina to begin bond roadshow Monday

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (IFR) - Argentina will start a three-day
roadshow for a US dollar bond in London on Monday, one of the
banks leading the deal told IFR.
The issuer, rated B3/B-, will then meet investors in Boston
and Los Angeles on Tuesday and New York on Wednesday.
BBVA, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan and
Santander have been mandated on the trade.
The size of the deal is expected to be about US$5bn, the
ministry said.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing
by Marc Carnegie)