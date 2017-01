NEW YORK, June 23 (IFR) - Argentina has reached a US$95m settlement with Greylock Capital, according to the mediator involved in talks between the South American country and holdout investors.

The payout is on bonds with an original nominal value of about US$68m, Daniel Pollack, the special master presiding over the negotiations, said in a statement on Thursday.

