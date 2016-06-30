UPDATE 2-Argentina announces two-part US dollar bond: source

(UPDATES throughout)
By Paul Kilby
NEW YORK, June 30 (IFR) - The Republic of Argentina
announced a two-part US dollar bond sale on Thursday, just three
months after its historic return to the international capital
markets.
The country is looking to raise funds to take out expensive
GDP warrants, but the timing has caused a bit of a stir after it
said it would hold off from further issuance in 2016.
Argentina was locked out of the markets for a decade and a
half due to default, but sold US$16.5bn across three, five, 10
and 30-year tranches in April - while saying it was done for the
year.
"It is a big deal because credibility matters," said Sean
Newman, senior portfolio manager at Invesco. "This is under the
guise of a liability management transaction, and there is not a
lot of transparency."
Proceeds from the deal, which is expected to be
US$2.5bn-$3bn in size, are slated to fund the buyback of GDP
warrants - a transaction that the finance ministry says could
save the country some US$9.4bn.
"It is a noble idea in the sense you are not issuing net new
debt, but it contradicts their very bold statements about not
placing new paper in the market," said Alejo Czerwonko, emerging
markets economist in the chief investment office at UBS Wealth
Management.
"That may not resonate too positively with the investment
community."
Even so, order books were building steadily, reaching around
US$6.75bn by early afternoon after leads released initial price
thoughts of 6.75% area on a 12-year tranche and 7.25% area on a
20-year.
Despite the buyside grumblings, Argentina's about-face may
make little difference for investors who have renewed their hunt
for yield as loose monetary policy across the developed world
pushes rates ever lower.
"Post-Brexit, folks will look to other regions in the world
for yield," Steven Azarbad, chief investment officer at Maglan
Capital, told IFR.
"I think we will see greater appetite from investors."
Still, leads seemingly preferred to be cautious, refraining
from excessive tightening to guide the 12-year at 6.625%-6.75%
and the 20-year at 7.125%-7.25%.
Even at the tight end of those levels, pricing still offers
a nice pick-up over the sovereign curve, where the existing
2026s and 2046s had been trading at around 6.15% and 7%,
respectively.
Investors will also likely find some value in switching out
of bonds trading at relatively high dollar prices into a new
issue coming closer to par.
"I suspect investors at least want 7% [on the 20-year],"
said Michael Roche, an EM fixed-income analyst at the Seaport
Group, putting fair value on the 12 and 20-year at around 6.30%
and 6.70% respectively.
"This search for yield is prompting investors to go up the
yield curve."
Invesco's Newman sees more value in the longer-dated
tranche, pointing out that even at 7%, the new deal would come
at a G-spread of 472bp versus 466bp on the existing 2046s.
"The 20-year would look cheap to the 2046 based on those
levels."
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint bookrunners. Expected
ratings are B3/B-/B.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)