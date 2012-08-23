Argentine Congress OKs state takeover of investigated firm

* Vice president under investigation over ties to company
* Government sent bill to expropriate the firm two weeks ago
* Backers say money-printing should be controlled by state
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 22 Argentina's Congress
approved on Wednesday the expropriation of a currency-printing
company whose ties to the country's vice president are under
judicial investigation.
The lower house voted 145-77 in favor of the bill, which
President Cristina Fernandez sent to Congress just two weeks
ago. Fernandez's allies regained control of Congress last year
after a two-year interlude.
The decision to expropriate the printing company, formerly
known as Ciccone Calcografica, comes four months after court
officials raided an apartment owned by Vice President Amado
Boudou to see if he acted improperly to benefit the company.
The influence-peddling probe aims to determine whether the
vice president helped the company get out of bankruptcy in 2010
and later steered a contract to its new owners.
Boudou, a former economy minister, has not been charged with
any crime. He has denied any link to the company, which now
operates under the name Compania de Valores Sudamericana (CVS)
and is controlled by a group called The Old Fund.
The government bill in favor of expropriation said it wanted
the state to regain the exclusive authority to print Argentina's
peso bills.
There is precedence for the government seizing companies. In
late 2008, President Cristina Fernandez nationalized the
country's private pension funds. Earlier this year, she seized a
controlling stake in top energy company YPF from
Spain's Repsol.