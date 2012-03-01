UPDATE 3-Argentina wants its airline to fly to Falklands

* President Fernandez to ask UK to renegotiate flight accord
* Says wants state airline to fly from Buenos Aires
* Flights currently run by Chilean airline LAN
By Helen Popper
BUENOS AIRES, March 1 Argentina's
president said on Thursday she wants her country's flag carrier
to fly to the disputed Falkland Islands and she will seek to
renegotiate an accord with Britain that allows flights from
Chile.
Diplomatic tensions have surged in recent months ahead of
the 30th anniversary of the brief war the two countries fought
over the remote islands in 1982, fueling speculation about the
future of the Falklands' only regular commercial air link.
According to an agreement between Argentina and Britain
signed in 1999, Chilean airline LAN has offered a
weekly flight between Chile and the British-controlled South
Atlantic archipelago.
"We're going to ask for negotiations in order to have ...
flights leaving from mainland Argentina - Buenos Aires - to the
islands in our flag carrier, Aerolineas Argentinas," President
Cristina Fernandez said in a speech to Congress.
Fernandez, who started her political career in Patagonia,
where nationalist feeling about the nearby islands is especially
strong, said she had asked had Aerolineas Argentinas to make
plans to fly to the Falklands.
"What we want to demonstrate clearly is that our interest is
in U.N. resolutions being met and that we're not out to harm any
community, neither the islands ... nor the British, Latin
Americans or anyone else," she said.
Britain's Foreign Office said any discussion of the flights
was a matter for the Falkland Islands government to consider.
"If Argentina is keen to promote air links between the
continent and the islands, it should reconsider its ban on
charter flights through its airspace.
"(Argentina's) current policy of seeking to isolate and
dictate to the Falkland Islanders, from the harassment of
fishing vessels to the closure of shipping ports is indefensible
and will not succeed," a spokeswoman said in a statement.
"It would be deeply disappointing and utterly unjustifiable
if Argentina put pressure on this flight to be suspended."
SOVEREIGNTY
Fernandez, who nationalized Aerolineas Argentinas in 2008,
has previously threatened to consider withdrawing permission for
the Lan flight to pass through Argentine airspace because of
Britain's refusual to negotiate the sovereignty of the islands.
Thursday's announcement appears to mark a change in her
government's strategy.
London has refused to start talks demanded by Buenos Aires
on the islands' sovereignty unless the roughly 3,000 Falklands
residents call for them, which they show no signs of doing.
The Lan flights currently stop once a month in Rio Gallegos,
a town in southern Argentina, a measure that was agreed upon to
allow Argentine war veterans and families of servicemen killed
in the conflict to visit the islands.
Diplomatic tensions over the Falklands, which Argentines
call the Malvinas, have increased in recent years over offshore
oil exploration by British companies off the islands' coast.
In recent months, officials in London and Buenos Aires have
engaged in an increasingly testy war of words.
Britain summoned Argentina's envoy on Wednesday to explain a
minister's proposed boycott of British goods and a decision to
stop two cruise ships from docking in the country earlier this
week.
Argentina complained to the United Nations this month over
what it called Britain's "militarization" of the South Atlantic
and both countries have traded accusations of "colonialism" over
their sovereignty claim on the Falklands.
Nearly 30 years after the war, the islands remain a potent
national symbol in Argentina, although the decision to land in
the territory on April 2, 1982, is widely seen as a mistake by
the discredited military dictatorship ruling at the time.
More than 900 troops, most of them Argentine, were killed in
the 10-week war that started on April 2, 1982. Fernandez has
repeatedly ruled out the use of military force to press
Argentina's claim over the islands.