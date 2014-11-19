UPDATE 1-Argentina posts 4.26 bln peso primary budget deficit for September

(Adds budget deficit context, comparative data)
BUENOS AIRES Nov 19 Argentina had a primary
budget deficit of 4.26 billion pesos ($500 million) in
September, according to economy ministry data released on
Wednesday, versus a surplus of 412.5 million pesos in September
2013.
It was the first primary budget deficit since Argentina
registered a negative balance of 286.8 million pesos in June.
The primary budget balance, which measures government
spending relative to income and does not include interest
payments on outstanding debt, is followed closely by the markets
as an indicator of Argentina's ability to meet its financial
obligations.
The South American grains exporting country is struggling
with high inflation, a stagnant economy and faces a special
financing challenge due to being locked out of the global bond
market since its 2002 sovereign debt default.
($1 = 8.515 pesos ARS=RASL)
(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski Editing by; W Simon)