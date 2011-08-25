Argentina taps Canadian firm to revamp nuclear plant

* Gov't aims to revamp plant for use over another 30 years
* Project is part of broader plan to expand nuclear power
BUENOS AIRES Aug 24 Argentina signed contracts
worth $444 million on Wednesday with a subsidiary of
SNC-Lavalin Group (SNC.TO), Canada's top engineering firm, to
extend the shelf-life of its Embalse nuclear plant.
The contracts signed by the government, state-owned
Nucleoelectrica Argentina, and Candu Energy Inc -- the
SNC-Lavalin subsidiary -- involve the transfer of Canadian
technology and help developing the local manufacture of reactor
components.
The government aims to extend the plant's working life by
about 30 years, at a total cost of $1.37 billion, Planning
Minister Julio De Vido told a news conference.
The Embalse plant came on line in 1984 and is located in
the central province of Cordoba. It uses natural uranium and
has a production capacity of 648 megawatts. For a factbox
The overhaul will take a total of five years and will
require a shutdown of the plant of roughly 20 months, starting
in November 2013, according to a government statement.
Argentina, Brazil and Mexico are the only Latin American
countries with nuclear energy plants, and Argentina has
embarked on an ambitious plan to build new plants to ease
