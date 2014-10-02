版本:
Argentina's Merval stock index drops more than 9 pct

BUENOS AIRES Oct 2 Argentina's Merval stock index fell more than 9 percent on Thursday, driven by a sell-off in companies also listed in New York.

The selloff started earlier on Wednesday in reaction to the naming of a new central bank chief expected to be amenable to Fernandez's interventionist policies, traders said.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Jorge Otaola; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
