公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 8日 星期四 03:57 BJT

Argentine judge puts embargo on Chevron assets-lawyer

BUENOS AIRES Nov 7 An argentine judge has put an embargo on $19 billion in Chevron Corp assets in the South American country over an environmental damages suit in Ecuador, a lawyer for the plaintiffs told reporters on Wednesday.

