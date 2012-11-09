Chevron subsidiaries appeal Argentine asset freeze

* Argentine lawsuit stems from $19 bln ruling against
Chevron
* Chevron says Ecuador judgment fraudulent, unenforceable
* Plaintiffs have also filed lawsuits in Canada and Brazil
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 9 Two Chevron subsidiaries on
Friday appealed a freeze on up to $19 billion worth of the
company's assets in Argentina, part of an environmental lawsuit
by Ecuadorean villagers that has spanned two decades and several
countries.
The subsidiaries, Chevron Argentina and Ing. Norberto Priu,
argued that they are not directly owned by Chevron Corp,
which was the target of the litigation in Ecuador.
"Chevron Corp, the sole judgment debtor, has no assets in
Argentina. All operations in Argentina are conducted by
subsidiaries that have nothing to do with the fraudulent
judgment in Ecuador," Chevron spokesman Kent Robertson said via
email.
An Ecuadorean court last year ordered Chevron to pay $19
billion for the contamination of watersheds over nearly 30 years
that the plaintiffs say sickened indigenous tribespeople and
farmers in the Ecuadorean Amazon.
Chevron has refused to make any payments and accuses
Ecuadorean courts of fraud. Because the company has few assets
in the Andean nation, the plaintiffs are seeking enforcement of
the ruling in other countries, including Argentina, Brazil and
Canada.
An Argentine judge ordered the asset embargo on Wednesday.
The claimants' legal team estimates that Chevron's assets
in Argentina are worth around $2 billion and that they could
obtain some $600 million a year if the embargo were enforced.
Chevron is Argentina's fourth-largest oil producer.
The two Chevron subsidiaries filed a motion to revoke the
court's embargo order, arguing "it is improper on the basis of
the plaintiffs' documented fraud, jurisdiction, and
misapplication of law," Robertson said.
Karen Hinton, U.S. spokeswoman for the Ecuadoreans, said the
asset freeze must remain in place until the Argentine court
decides whether it can enforce the Ecuadorean judgment.
"We expect that Chevron's attempt to undo the freeze order
in Argentina will fail," she said.