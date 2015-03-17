Citigroup to exit Argentina custody business

BRIEF-United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet
* United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 17 Citigroup Inc on Tuesday said it plans to exit its custodial business in Argentina as soon as possible, after a U.S. judge refused to disturb an injunction that blocked the bank from processing interest payments on $2.3 billion of Argentina bonds.
In a letter to U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan, Citigroup said it made its decision in light of his March 12 order letting the injunction stand, and Argentina's renewed threats to strip Citibank Argentina of its banking license and to impose criminal, civil and administrative sanctions.
Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi