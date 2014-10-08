Argentina rejects media group Clarin's reorganization plan

BUENOS AIRES Oct 8 Argentina on Wednesday
rejected the reorganization plan offered by Grupo Clarin, the
country's dominant media conglomerate, and said it will seek to
impose a plan of its own to dismantle the company as required by
a new media ownership law.
In February, Clarin was told by the government to
reorganize its radio and television outlets into half a dozen
independent companies after the group lost a four-year battle
against the law.
Clarin proposed dividing itself into six units, but the
government said the plan included "anomalies" that violated the
law. Clarin responded by saying it was being persecuted by the
government.
President Cristina Fernandez's anti-monopoly media law,
passed in 2009 and upheld by the Supreme Court last year, limits
the number of TV and radio licenses that can be controlled by
one company.
"It is absolutely clear that (the proposal) does not comply
with the law," chief media regulator Martin Sabbatella told
reporters. "This is the group that has done the most damage to
the democratization of information due to its dominant
position."
The board of Argentina's Afsca watch dog agency was meeting
on Wednesday to decide whether to auction off units of Clarin.
Fernandez used to have harmonious ties with Grupo Clarin and
its chief executive officer, Hector Magnetto, before the
company's news outlets criticized her government over its
handling of tax protests by farmers in 2008.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Maximiliano Rizzi; Editing by
Leslie Adler)