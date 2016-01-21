Argentina says Coca-Cola to invest $1 bln over four years

US STOCKS-Wall St dips as investors ready for Trump's inauguration
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
BUENOS AIRES Jan 21 Coca-Cola Co will invest $1 billion over four years in its bottling and distribution operations in Argentina, the office of Argentine President Mauricio Macri said in a statement on Thursday.
The statement said Coca-Cola CEO Muhtar Kent announced the planned investment to Macri when the two met at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Coca-Cola officials in Argentina were not immediately available to comment. Some of the investment will also be directed at environmental initiatives, the statement said.
(Editing by Larry King)
* Transcanada receives FERC approval to construct Leach XPress and Rayne XPress projects
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Western Union agreed to pay $586 million to settle allegations that it failed to prevent criminals from using its service for money laundering and fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Joel Schectman and Diane Bartz; editing by Grant McCool)