Argentina says Coca-Cola to invest $1 bln over four years

BUENOS AIRES Jan 21 Coca-Cola Co will invest $1 billion over four years in its bottling and distribution operations in Argentina, the office of Argentine President Mauricio Macri said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement said Coca-Cola CEO Muhtar Kent announced the planned investment to Macri when the two met at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Coca-Cola officials in Argentina were not immediately available to comment. Some of the investment will also be directed at environmental initiatives, the statement said.

