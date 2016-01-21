UPDATE 1-Coca-Cola to invest $1 bln in Argentina over next four years

(Adds details on investments, context)
BUENOS AIRES Jan 21 Coca-Cola Co will
invest $1 billion over four years in its bottling and
distribution operations in Argentina, the company said on
Thursday, and leave the door open to further acquisitions in the
South American country.
Coca-Cola CEO Muhtar Kent told Argentine President Mauricio
Macri of the spending plan when the two met at the World
Economic Forum in Davos, where Macri has been courting chief
executives with a message that Argentina is open for business.
Macri, who took office on Dec.10, has dismantled capital
controls and unified the country's currency exchange rate,
overseen the easing of some banking regulations and resumed
negotiations with holdout creditors as part of a drive to
restore investors' battered confidence.
Francisco Do Pico, a spokesman for Coca-Cola Argentina, said
the investment would include a new bottling plant in the
northern Corrientes province and two new distribution centers.
Construction of the bottling factory had already started, he
said.
"At this time we do not rule out acquiring a local company
in the non-alcoholic drink sector," Do Pico added, without
giving any further details on possible acquisitions in the
pipeline.
Macri also met with the CEOs of The Dow Chemical Company
, Royal Dutch Shell and Facebook
Thursday.
(Reporting by Juliana Castilla; Writing by Richard Lough;
Editing by Larry King and Diane Craft)