Argentina to contact Brazil, Switzerland on alleged spy chief bribes

BUENOS AIRES Feb 7 A federal judge in Argentina
has moved to request information from Brazil and Switzerland to
determine if President Mauricio Macri's spy chief received bribe
money from builder Odebrecht in 2013, state-run news agency
Telam reported on Tuesday.
While corruption charges have swirled around former
President Cristina Fernandez in Argentina, the investigation of
National Intelligence Agency Director Gustavo Arribas raises
questions about a top official in Macri's year-old
administration.
Prosecutors are investigating whether a transfer of $600,000
from a Brazilian money changer to a Swiss bank account in
Arribas' name was a bribe from Odebrecht, the Brazil-based
conglomerate at the center of a global graft scandal.
Arribas denies taking bribes or having any link to
Odebrecht. He said in a statement he was living in Sao Paulo in
2013 and had declared all of his bank accounts to Argentine
authorities.
The events under investigation took place well before Macri
was elected in November 2015.
The formal requests for information will be sent after Feb.
21, Telam said. The Argentine judge overseeing the case,
Canicoba Corral, was not immediately available for comment.
Odebrecht did not immediately respond to request for
comment.
Argentina wants access to movements in Arribas's Credit
Suisse account from Switzerland and plea bargain testimony from
the money changer in Brazil, according to Telam.
Odebrecht settled with Brazilian, U.S. and Swiss authorities
in December, agreeing with affiliated petrochemical company
Braskem SA to a record fine of $3.5 billion.
The company admitted to paying bribes in 12 mostly Latin
American countries including $35 million in Argentina.
Prosecutors in Argentina are investigating four projects
involving Odebrecht, the largest construction firm in Latin
America, for corruption.
