BNY Mellon says no comment on Argentina bond payment

NEW YORK, June 26 Bank of New York Mellon on
Thursday said it is investigating whether or not it has received
a deposit from the Argentine government intended for creditors,
which if sent on to investors would put it in violation of a
U.S. judge's orders.
"No immediate comment," a BNY Mellon spokesperson told
Reuters in response to Argentina's Economy Minister Axel
Kicillof saying on Thursday the government deposited the cash
before a regularly scheduled coupon payment was due on June 30.
The bank is the largest custody bank in the world. It acts
as a transfer agent for bondholders who participated in two
prior restructurings stemming from Argentina's 2001-2002
sovereign default and is specifically barred from delivering the
payments by a U.S. court order unless certain conditions are
met.
U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Griesa has ruled that
Argentina could not pay exchange bondholders without also paying
investors who did not participate in the restructurings. These
holdout investors have sued Argentina in U.S. courts for better
terms to the restructuring of the bonds governed by New York
law.
