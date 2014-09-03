版本:
Argentina bonds valued at 39.5 cents in CDS auction

NEW YORK, Sept 3 (IFR) - Traders taking part in an auction to settle Argentina's credit default swaps valued the country's restructured bonds at 39.5 cents to the dollar on Wednesday, according to final results published by Creditex and Markit.

The final result came in line with analyst expectations, which were revolving around 40 cents, slightly below the market price of Argentina's euro-denominated Par bonds.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)
