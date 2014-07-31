UPDATE 1-ISDA agrees to consider credit event on Argentina CDS

METALS-Copper rises as French election lifts cyclical assets
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
(UPDATES with acceptance)
By Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, July 31 (IFR) - The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) has agreed to consider whether a credit event has occurred on Argentina's credit default swap contracts (CDS), according to its website.
Swiss bank UBS on Thursday submitted the request for ISDA's determinations committee to consider whether a "failure to pay" credit event has occurred, citing a missed deadline to deliver interest payments to exchange bondholders.
ISDA's 15-member committee is expected to vote on whether a payment on Argentine CDS contracts can be triggered in the next couple of days, according to a source close to the discussions. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)
BRASILIA, April 24 Brazil's state development bank BNDES is considering raising funds in international markets, the bank's president Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Monday.
MUMBAI, April 24 India's Reliance Industries plans to spend a further $2.8 billion on its Jio telecoms business in the current quarter, it said on Monday, taking its investment in the venture to more than $30 billion.