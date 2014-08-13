CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-ISDA sets Argentina CDS auction for August 21

(Corrects to clarify ISDA's role in the auction)
By Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, Aug 13 (IFR) - A committee of the International
Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) will organize an
auction on August 21 to settle credit default swaps referencing
Argentine debt.
The auction, run by Creditex and Markit, will determine the
payout that holders of protection on Argentine bonds will
receive as a result of the sovereign's default on July 30.
ISDA's 15-member committee has determined a list of
securities that will be deliverable into the auction, including
some of Argentina's Par 2038, Discount 2033 and Global 2017
notes.
The committee, however, did not include in the list four
yen-denominated notes issued as part of the 2005 and 2010
restructurings, saying it was unable to obtain the related
documentation.
Those bonds trade at a steep discount to par value, making
them some of the cheapest to deliver into the auction and their
exclusion from the list could result in a higher final auction
price, say market participants.
The price set through the auction will determine the payout
on Argentine CDS with a net notional outstanding of USD900m,
according to data from the Depository Trust & Clearing
Corporation.
ISDA's determinations committee put Argentina effectively in
default earlier this month, by ruling unanimously that a
"failure to pay" event occurred when the sovereign missed a
coupon payment on some restructured foreign-law bonds.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)