ISDA to include Japanese-law bonds into Argentina CDS auction

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (IFR) - The International Swaps and
Derivatives Association (ISDA) will include two Japanese-law
restructured bonds in the list of deliverable securities for an
upcoming auction to settle Argentina's credit default swaps.
In a 14-to-1 vote, members of ISDA's determinations
committee decided to consider the notes "deliverable
obligations," rejecting a challenge that they should be left
out.
A representative for Pacific Investment Management Co
(PIMCO) was the only member who opposed the decision, according
to a note posted on ISDA's website.
The challenge to the inclusion of the two notes caused ISDA
to postpone the date of the auction until after September 2.
The auction, run by Creditex and Markit, will determine the
payout that holders of protection on Argentine bonds will
receive as a result of the sovereign's default on July 30.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)