版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 22日 星期五 00:06 BJT

ISDA to include Japanese-law bonds into Argentina CDS auction

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (IFR) - The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) will include two Japanese-law restructured bonds in the list of deliverable securities for an upcoming auction to settle Argentina's credit default swaps.

In a 14-to-1 vote, members of ISDA's determinations committee decided to consider the notes "deliverable obligations," rejecting a challenge that they should be left out.

A representative for Pacific Investment Management Co (PIMCO) was the only member who opposed the decision, according to a note posted on ISDA's website.

The challenge to the inclusion of the two notes caused ISDA to postpone the date of the auction until after September 2.

The auction, run by Creditex and Markit, will determine the payout that holders of protection on Argentine bonds will receive as a result of the sovereign's default on July 30.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐