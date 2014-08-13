ISDA sets Argentina CDS auction for August 21 - IFR

BRIEF-TrueCar prices 9 mln shares of common stock $16.50/shr
* Pricing of its public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to public of $16.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 13 The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) will hold an auction on August 21 to settle Argentina's outstanding credit default swaps, Thomson Reuters IFR reported Wednesday.
The auction will determine the payout that holders of protection on Argentine debt will receive as a result of the sovereign's default on July 30.
The committee has also determined a list of securities that will be deliverable into the auction, which includes the sovereign's Par 2038, Discount 2033 and Global 2017 notes.
ISDA's 15-member determinations committee put Argentina effectively in default earlier this month, by ruling unanimously that a "failure to pay" event occurred when the sovereign missed a coupon payment on some restructured foreign-law bonds. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo of Thomson Reuters IFR)
WASHINGTON, April 26 The U.S. Commerce Department launched an investigation on Wednesday to determine whether a flood of aluminum imports from China and elsewhere was compromising U.S. national security, a step that could lead to broad import restrictions on the metal.